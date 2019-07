NJPW

2019 has been a dramatic year for KENTA, fka Hideo Itami. After about five years dealing with injuries and not being heavily pushed in WWE, the former Pro Wrestling NOAH star requested his released from the company in January and got it. Then in June, he showed up at New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s Dominion, where he was introduced by his best friend Katsuyori Shibata and declared his intention to enter the G1 Climax tournament.