Kevin Owens Discussed How He’s Struggled In WWE Since WrestleMania 33

07.03.19 11 mins ago

WWE

Though Kevin Owens is a staple of WWE programming and often a highlight of shows, most fans would probably agree his biggest main roster success so far was a couple years ago: the period when he held the Universal Championship and was part of the JeriKO and Festival of Friendship storylines, and a run with the United States Championship. In the autumn of 2017, fans learned from a WWE 365 documentary about Owens that during this time, Vince McMahon was not pleased with Owens’ match with Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 33. On the latest episode of Lilian Garcia’s podcast, Owens talked about how that moment and the aftermath of that match has impacted him since.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WrestleMania 33#WWE
TAGSKEVIN OWENSWRESTLEMANIA 33WWE
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 14 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.02.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP