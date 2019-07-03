Kevin Owens Discussed How He’s Struggled In WWE Since WrestleMania 33

WWE

Though Kevin Owens is a staple of WWE programming and often a highlight of shows, most fans would probably agree his biggest main roster success so far was a couple years ago: the period when he held the Universal Championship and was part of the JeriKO and Festival of Friendship storylines, and a run with the United States Championship. In the autumn of 2017, fans learned from a WWE 365 documentary about Owens that during this time, Vince McMahon was not pleased with Owens’ match with Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 33. On the latest episode of Lilian Garcia’s podcast, Owens talked about how that moment and the aftermath of that match has impacted him since.