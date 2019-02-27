Kofi Kingston Has Been Replaced In The Main Event At WWE Fastlane

WWE

It looks like Kofi-Mania lasted a grand total of one episode of WWE Smackdown Live.

After being announced as a late substitution for Mustafa Ali in the Elimination Chamber, Kingston took advantage of the opportunity and made his rightful claim for a main event spot. He lasted an hour in a gauntlet match, came within seconds of claiming the WWE title inside the chamber and pinned the champion on the first Smackdown after the big event.

For all of that, Kingston seemed to have earned a title shot at Fastlane against Daniel Bryan. That was at least until Vince McMahon showed up Tuesday night for Smackdown. The chairman of the WWE announced he would be replacing Kingston with the returning Kevin Owens.