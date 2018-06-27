YouTube

Sure, everything in the world feels terrible right now, but at least we’ve got this clip of Kevin Owens going on stage at a Shania Twain concert.

Owens has been vocal on social media about his love of Twain’s song ‘When,’ from her 1997 album ‘Come On Over.’ While KO’s usual modus operandi with famous musicians is to attack them and powerbomb them off the stage, Shania got a much gentler treatment: a homemade rebus about how he loves her, and a plea to understand how they’re pretty much Canada’s representation to the world.

But here’s the swerve: Shania’s only going to sing the song if Owens can defeat The Monster Among Men. In response, he starts shading her for having fewer Twitter followers than him. I know this sounds like a bad Raw guest host joke, but nope, it’s real, and it’s pretty great. Watch the video below: