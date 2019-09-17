Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs Won The WWE 24/7 Championship At UT’s Neyland Stadium

Tonight’s WWE Raw is live from Knoxville, Tennessee. Knoxville, which happens to be my home town, has a special connection to WWE, as you probably know, because the Mayor of Knox County is Glenn Jacobs, known to wrestling fans as Kane. So it was no surprise when Mayor Jacobs met up with R-Truth and Carmella at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Museum. What was interesting is that he was never called Kane, only Mayor Glenn Jacobs. R-Truth insisted that Glenn looked familiar, and Carmella clearly knew who he was, but in typical R-Truth fashion, he guessed a bunch of basketball players too fast for anyone to fill him in.