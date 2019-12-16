The latest installment of Feel The Power, titled “One Man Down,” is actually a much more serious episode than the previous two. In it, Xavier Woods goes in-depth regarding his recent achilles injury, and the status of his mental health because of it:

Woods goes on to discuss that it’s other, non-wrestling endeavors such his YouTube channel Up Up Down Down which keep him occupied and stop him from succumbing to, as he puts it, his pernal demons:

All three men then get into a candid discussion on what life might be like post-wrestling:

BIG E: I often think about what life at 45, 55 will be, because you only get one body… I’m going to, I fear, have to pay the price in 10, 15 years. That’s one of my biggest fears: Being an old, hobbled man. I don’t want to live like that, man. KOFI: Isn’t it crazy when you see a lot of the veterans come through: Nobody has a perfect stride. Every veteran you see, everyone is hobbling. That’s a glimpse into our future. It’s a reminder to take care of your body. But at the same time, it’s like we’re in this industry where so many people are clawing for this position that it’s hard to step down and take some time off when you know someone’s gonna claw and try to take what it is that you have. That’s the nature of our business… It’s this mind mess of a situation where you have to choose between yourself and your career. XAVIER: I do want to be able to play with my eventual grandchildren. I don’t want to be a hobbled mess. It’s scary. But I want to still perform for people and bring them this entertainment and a deeper level of enjoyment… In the position [we are in], you have the opportunity to change someone’s life for the better. We want to be able to perform for people that enjoy it for as long as we possibly can, and we want to do everything we can on the back-end of that to make sure when we are done doing this, that we are able to give that time that’s been lost — or taken, essentially — from our families, to give that back to them. We are home now. I can take you to all your wrestling matches and football games and soccer matches, and I don’t have to hurt while I’m doing it. It’s scary to think there’s a possibility that balance doesn’t exist.

Kofi goes on to reveal he recently re-signed with WWE for another five years, keeping him in the company until 2024.