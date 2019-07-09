WWE Champion Kofi Kingston Was Pulled From A House Show Match Due To Injury

WWE

In what might be a sign that the Wild Card Rule Era is drawing to close, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and the rest of the New Day weren’t on Raw last night. Instead, they were at a Smackdown-branded House Show, just like in the old days. As per the usual schedule, this was the Smackdown Roster’s third night in a row doing WWE Live Events. On Saturday and Sunday’s show, Kofi defended the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler. Last night, however, the main even was Finn Bálor defending the Intercontinental Championship against Ziggler instead. Kofi was officially pulled from the action in an announcement early in the show.