Kofi Kingston Commented On The (Almost) Botch That Could’ve Ruined His WWE Career

Pro Wrestling Editor
08.21.19

WWE Network

Kofi Kingston has been WWE Champion since WrestleMania 35, survived The Viper at SummerSlam, and will head into another defense at the upcoming Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

In an interview with Fightful, the champ revealed that he almost had a “Shockmaster” moment — a botch you can never live down that haunts you for the remainder of your career — back in 2009 during one of the most famous moments of his initial feud with Randy Orton: the live, on-screen destruction of a Randy Orton NASCAR. Why Randy Orton suddenly had a NASCAR is beside the point. It ended up working out okay, but at the time made him internally scream, and we’re quoting here, “No! My career! No!”

