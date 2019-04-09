WWE Network

If you were one of the 80,000+ fans in attendance for WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium or one of the millions watching at home who happily cheered for Kofi Kingston’s emotional WWE Championship victory and celebration, know that Billy Graham was not cheering alongside you. Not, not that one, the other one.

‘Superstar’ Billy Graham, the influential former WWE Champion who held the company’s top prize for nine and a half months between 1977 and 1978, has settled into a new role as “unhappy veteran who logs into Facebook every now and then to complain about something and get aggregated because his voice apparently still matters.” Graham — credited for creating a vibe assimilated and perfected by everyone from Jesse Ventura and Hulk Hogan to Scott Steiner — is vocally against WWE’s push of Kofi, and has now gone as far as to “urge” Kigston to “start doing some steroids.” Billy Graham is for the children.

Here’s what the Superstar had to angrily type: