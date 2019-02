NJPW

Over the past few months, Kota Ibushi has been one of the many wrestlers whose future in the changing wrestling world has been in question. Ibushi has been out of action with a concussion since Wrestle Kingdom 13, giving fans plenty of time to wonder whether the absent Golden Star would next appear back in New Japan Pro Wrestling or maybe in All Elite Wrestling, the new home of the other half of the Golden Lovers tag team, Kenny Omega.