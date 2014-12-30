Kurt Angle Has A New Wrestling Contract With The Only Company That Will Take Him

It’s official, everyone. Kurt Angle has re-signed to TNA and he couldn’t be happier…maybe.
Loosely translated: “so yeah, WWE still doesn’t want me and TNA won’t stop calling so I guess I have to get this money.” Let’s check out the press release:
“Kurt Angle’s arrival nearly a decade ago put TNA on the map. Now Kurt leads a fresh, young IMPACT WRESTLING locker room into a whole new era on Destination America,” said TNA President Dixie Carter. “Once Kurt steps inside those ropes there is no greater talent in professional wrestling.”
“I’m extremely excited to remain with TNA Wrestling,” said Angle. “The driving force behind my signing is the honesty, great communication and positive changes being made by Dixie Carter and John Gaburick. Things are moving upward and forward at TNA, and 2015 will be a great one for all of us at IMPACT WRESTLING.”
Remember, this comes on the heels of Angle spending months saying he would go to WWE once HHH starts answering his calls. But, you know, brain scans and whatnot. Still, TNA is happy to have him do top rope somersaults for the WB Network’s 2am slot or whatever. Congratulations to Kurt Angle and TNA.
Now who’s Rusev going to wrestle and WrestleMania?
Picturing Kurt Angle saying I have to get this paper like rich boy in lets go get this paper made me laugh for 5 straight minutes.
Ahh damn you said money. Either way i still laughed
the “They are loyal to me so I will be loyal to them” thing is a pretty backhanded compliment when you factor in who “hasn’t been loyal” and what they really mean by “loyal”
Yeah, let’s mock Kurt Angle for wanting to end his career where it began, instead of Triple H for not resigning him out of spite of him being more over than him 10 years ago. That makes sense.
you do have a point.
but honestly, personally, I don’t really care for Angle or the old wrestlers much anymore. I’m happy with HHH only focusing on the future and the young, fresh talent.
why do you think A: it’s Trips call and B: it’s about that petty bullshit when Angle is a juicer with a history of drug problems?
Based on the complete consensus on the dirt sheets about the dealings (I mostly side-eye dirt sheet rumours, but when they all say the same thing, it’s at least more than believable). Everything I read mostly said that at first Triple H offered him nothing, then he went over his head to Vince, Vince informed him that all talent goes through Triple H, then they negotiated a bit, Triple H would only offer him a full-time schedule for the money he wanted (which, to be fair to Triple H, could have been obscenely high) and Angle knew he couldn’t handle that schedule. And really, is it that hard to believe that Triple H didn’t want to do business with the guy, especially from what we heard about his dealings with CM Punk?
Yeah let’s also not remember that WWE let him go with no release clause so Kurt could clean himself up, because he was in a bad way and immediately signed with TNA, and the fact that he is still a high risk factor for drugs or whatever
Either Bryan, Orton, or Reigns face Rusev. No other choice makes sense
TNA would sell Taz’s soul for that WB Network 2am slot.
That’s just silly. Everyone knows Taz doesn’t have a soul.
I thought for sure he would face rusev. Like an old rocky movie.