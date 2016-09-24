Kurt Angle Admits He Used To Take ’65 Extra-Strength Vicodin A Day’

Wrestling legend Kurt Angle is never too far from a lot of fans’ thoughts. Since the recent WWE brand split, rumors keep swirling about the possibility of Angle returning to the company that made him a megastar. The man himself says it’s a definite possibility for 2017, he’s helping WWE star Rhyno campaign for political office, and even Shane McMahon said he wouldn’t mind to mix it up with Angle again.
But for the moment, Angle is focused on his own projects, which include some admirable charity work and a lot of speaking dates. On a recent appearance the Dan Le Batard show, Kurt Angle discussed his battles with addiction in-depth and at length. He says he realized he had a problem at the height of his addiction, when he was at one point consuming 65 extra-strength Vicodin tablets a day.
As the stunned silence of the hosts and the hands-to-mouth reaction of one of the crew members can attest, that is a truly harrowing amount of pain killers. Just imagine taking 65 of any type of pill in a single day. Vitamins, calcium tablets, whatever. Sixty-five pills in a single day. That is mind-boggling.
Isn’t a side effect of Vicoden constipation?
Vicodin is niiiiiicccccceeeee.
agreed
He counted??
After 40 or 50 I would have just classified the amount as “too much”
He probably bought from a dealer which would make it easier to count how much you bought. 3 for 20$ and what have you.
I call bullshit, he would need a liver transplant.
Who’s to say he doesn’t.
No like we’d be reading an article about how he was either dead or had got a transplant by now. The max recommended a day without killing yourself of regular vicodin is 8 and obviously you can abuse that to a degree but not repeatedly into the double digits and still live.
Weed, but then again think about the children!!!
This makes me feel a lot better about my drug abuse.