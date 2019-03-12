WWE Raw

Last month, a rumor began to spread that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle would have the final match of his career at WrestleMania 35. On Monday Night Raw, Angle made that rumor official. The Olympic gold medalist made a teary-eyed announcement to his hometown crowd of Pittsburgh, PA, that he’ll be having his “farewell match” at the grandest stage of them all.

Angle is a 5-time World Champion in WWE, a former winner of the King of the Ring, a “Euro-continental” Champion, and so much more. No word yet on who he’ll face at the event, but he had a mini-“farewell” match for the Pittsburgh fans against Apollo Crews. Angle was able to dodge a top rope splash and put Crews away with an Olympic slam to leave his home town a winner.

You can watch Angle’s announcement below.