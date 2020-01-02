Despite what people may have said about the wedding of Bobby Lashley and Lana — including CM Punk, racist shitheads, our fearless leader and countless others — there’s no doubt the segment was, at the very least, wildly popular. WWE has made it clear that getting people talking is the most important thing in sports entertainment, so it’s a safe assumption that Raw’s final main event segment of the decade went over well backstage.

Well, assume no more: According to WrestlingNews.co, a source inside WWE confirmed that WWE head honcho Vince McMahon was “very happy” with the segment, which delivered some of the biggest ratings the show had seen in 2019, including the overrun: