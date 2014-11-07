Lance Storm Thinks Madusa Should Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame, And He’s Totally Right

While Lance Storm may not be known for his intensely accurate opinions, or even his vivacious personality, for once one of his rants is spot on. Earlier this week he took to his website to make the argument for a serious consideration of Madusa/Alundra Blayze to be put into the WWE Hall of Fame. And you know what, guys? He’s actually totally right.
I’ve been putting some thought into the WWE HOF and who would be good candidates for 2015. For me one of the most standout deserving candidates is Madusa Miceli. I’ve mentioned her name a few times in the past when asked who I thought should go in, but since I had a little free time I did some quick Google research and am even more convinced she needs to go in. Seeing that WWE generally includes a woman inductee each year, I think she should be an even bigger shoe in.
Miceli broke into wrestling in 1984 and retired when WCW shut down in early 2001. Over those 17 years she worked full time for a major wrestling company for 14 of those years. She was both a manager/valet, and a widely respected wrestler.
Well…duh. I mean, I don’t need to make a concurrent argument for Madusa, especially considering that I’ve definitely already made one before. Most people will point to Trish Stratus or Lita as being those “Divas” that broke the mold, but realistically none of them could have existed without people like Luna Vachon, Bull Nakano, The Jumping Bomb Angels, or Alundra Blayze.
When you compare Madusa’s 17 yr career (14 yrs in major promotions) to those already in the HOF, how can she not be a viable candidate? The only reason I can come up with to deny her her spot in the WWE HOF is possible heat left over from her dumping the WWF Women’s Title into the trash on WCW Nitro. While I can see that being a sore spot, WWE has since employed Eric Bischoff, the guy who hired her and made her do to it. Hulk Hogan has also been welcomed back into the fold and given his rightful spot in the HOF, and certainly his role in the Monday Night WAR against WWE was much more damaging than Madusa’s.
Oh shit Lance, do you need a napkin for all that tea you just spilled? Now, here we are acting like the WWE Hall of Fame isn’t solely determined by personal relationships and is a legitimate barometer of accomplishment, however the double standard Storm calls out is spot on. Someone like, say, Kurt Angle, is pretty much a lock. Kurt Angle has made his bed with TNA, and as much as I am “The TNA Guy,” we all know that’s not the best thing to have on your resume.
The Monday Night Wars are over and done with, WWE won, and they are literally rewriting history in their favour week after week on the WWE Network. To say they were the victors is a massive understatement at this point. Come on, WWE. I think y’all have recovered from a lady dumping your belt in the trash to get a job by now. I mean, if we’re still lauding “the balls on Hogan” to spray paint the world title, or hailing Scott Hall and Kevin Nash for showing up in WCW and making one of the biggest, most memorable moves in wrestling history, why are we still demonizing an incredibly talented, accomplished woman for doing the same?
Oh. Right. I just answered my own question.
“Lance Storm Correct About A Thing” is the headline of the year.
And yeah, Madusa ruled. I’d kill for her to come back just for one week and German suplex the entire division. And then she and Sara Del Rey hold hands and drive the Diva’s Championship over the side of a cliff.
You sir just made my week with that comment.
Can we +1 comments that aren’t in the live discussion threads? Because this should be plussed all the ones.
If she isn’t available, they can always ask Zach Braff to fill in.
How long have you been sitting on this comparison pic?
I posted it in a Facebook wrestling nerd group a couple months ago =)
I totally agree with Mr Storm. Technically, their women’s title lineage has been broken since she left for WCW. Plus, it was Bischoff idea and they brought him in for a while.
Spot on. Deserves it as much or more than any woman I can think of in the 28 years I’ve watched wrestling. Loved Madusa/Alundra Blayze back in the late 80s/early 90s.
Stone Cold always makes a point to speak quite highly of her when she randomly comes up in conversation on his podcast. She was legit.
Plus, Madusa dumping the Women’s Belt in the garbage is still way less of an insult to their division than Total Divas is.
A Winner Is You.
yep, thank you for saying what we all came here to say for us.
/nods approvingly
Thumbs up for approval.
+1
does everyone who “deserves” to be put in have to get put in all at once? they’ll get to them eventually, It’s like earlier with British Bulldog, I’m sure they’ll induct him but what’s the need for that to be RIGHT THIS INSTANCE THIS YEAR NOT THE NEXT YEAR IF YOU DO IT TWO YEARS FROM NOW YOU MIGHT AS WELL SPIT ON HIS GRAVE AHASSDASDFASFGADGFFASDFA.
It’s not like they induct people based solely on their contributions, the 20th person inducted isn’t implied to be better than the 28th person. they just get a mix of all kinds to induct. Chill out it’ll happen.
Always nice to induct people while their still here. Look what we would’ve missed out on if they waited to induct Warrior a year later.
they’re*
I dunno. Couldn’t you also make the argument that Madusa set Women’s wrestling back 10 years by dumping the Women’s title in the trash?
Not that it matters because it’s all about relationships anyway, like you said.
Chyna definitely deserves a spot and I think she’ll never get in.
Good point Jeans.
It’s truly a fine line between a legendary female wrestler who paved the way for women everywhere and a gold digging ring rat that banged Eddie Gillbert, Rick Rude, and Kevin Nash just to get ahead…
Nuh uh. Dumping the WWF Women’s Title in the trash wasn’t her saying women’s wrestling wasn’t important, it was WCW (through her) saying that WWF titles aren’t important. The implication being, of course, that WCW was better than WWF at the time.
The fact that Madusa Miceli isn’t already in the HoF is a travesty. She’s one of the most legit female wrestlers the WWE ever had as a regular on their roster.
Take it away, Clint:
As long as the virtual corridors of the Hall of Fame do not include Randy Savage, then yeah, deserve’s got nothing to do with it.