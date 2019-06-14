Lars Sullivan Is Injured, And It Might Be Serious

WWE

Lars Sullivan has had a pretty rough time since getting called up from NXT, even if some of it was probably deserved. First his Main Roster debut was delayed by months, reportedly due to anxiety. Then people started paying attention to the really offensive and intolerant things he said on the internet prior to signing with NXT, for which WWE eventually fined him a substantial amount of money. Then he got stuck in a seemingly endless feud with Lucha House Party, which would have been the kind of tiring mess that happens too much in WWE even if it wasn’t a really weird look because of his previous online comments about Mexican people. Now it looks like he’s injured, and nobody’s sure yet how serious it is.