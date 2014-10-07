Last Night’s Brooklyn Raw Is Now 1,000 Times Better Thanks To The ‘Sandow Cam’

Last night’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw had a lot of memorable moments — the unexpected return of The Rock, a bull wrestling an alligator, and so on — but one of the true highlights happened outside of the ring. Brooklyn loves The Miz’s stunt double Damien Sandow, and they weren’t afraid to say it.

We’ve praised “Damien Mizdow” and his nonstop mimicry of The Miz in the past, but thanks to Reddit’s Luke Halpert we can now see the act in its full glory. Behold THE SANDOW CAM, which keeps an eye on the stunt double during the entirety of last night’s Miz vs. Sheamus match. There’s so much he’s doing that the cameras don’t pick up, and I’d recommend watching the entire thing. My favorite bit is him going up the stairs to replicate the corner, or maybe him secretly asking for more cheers with his hand behind his back.

One day they’ll realize what a gem you are, Sandow. Most of us already know it.