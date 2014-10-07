Last Night’s Brooklyn Raw Is Now 1,000 Times Better Thanks To The ‘Sandow Cam’

Last night’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw had a lot of memorable moments — the unexpected return of The Rock, a bull wrestling an alligator, and so on — but one of the true highlights happened outside of the ring. Brooklyn loves The Miz’s stunt double Damien Sandow, and they weren’t afraid to say it.
We’ve praised “Damien Mizdow” and his nonstop mimicry of The Miz in the past, but thanks to Reddit’s Luke Halpert we can now see the act in its full glory. Behold THE SANDOW CAM, which keeps an eye on the stunt double during the entirety of last night’s Miz vs. Sheamus match. There’s so much he’s doing that the cameras don’t pick up, and I’d recommend watching the entire thing. My favorite bit is him going up the stairs to replicate the corner, or maybe him secretly asking for more cheers with his hand behind his back.
One day they’ll realize what a gem you are, Sandow. Most of us already know it.
The chants for the guy really made my night. Good crowd
“He’s just an advocate” made me dribble a little coffee.
Yeah, that was great.
“Adopt me!”
The biggest Damien Sandow fan.
I love you, Brooklyn.
LOL
Damien Sandow is a treasure. A treasure, I tells ya. I didn’t watch Raw last night, but this video made me so happy.
The Dean segments were fantastic as always.
I did see the part at the very beginning before MNF started when Cena ran down to the ring and Rollins tried to escape through the crowd and Ambrose snuck up behind him. 99% of guys would have just jumped him, but Ambrose walked up next to him and just stood there for a moment looking toward the ring like Rolling was, then they looked at each other. It was great.
I tuned in right at this match and the crowd was shockingly going ballistic for Sandow (almost made me feel bad for Miz). I love crowds that are so audible that JBL/King/Cole must comment on it.
That said, Ambrose showing up with a random hot dog cart was the greatest out of context thing I’ve been privy to.
I liked the Ambrose segments in a “this is funny ’cause it’s Dean but I would hate it if it was Cena” way. I could’ve lived without the crotch attack bit though.
I think that it’s very much “…but if this was Cena”. It’s just a testament to how exceptional of a performer Ambrose is, and his attention to detail. The aforementioned opening where he just let Rollins walk into him. Him opening the umbrella on the hot dog cart (providing an extra beat) to screw with Kane and Orton before he attacked them. He never seems calculated in his performance. Even something as cheap as the bit with the tongs, because he made it somehow seem INSTINCTIVE. Cena, Rock, even Austin would have made much more of punchline instead of just making it seem like he thought, “Hey, tongs, gonna clamp Seth’s groin with these!” and did it.
The character is that of someone with a pretty fair amount of practical intelligence/street smarts who obfuscates actually being crazy because it serves his purposes and hides his own recklessness because he just doesn’t really have much to care about in the world. We all already know that, but everything that he does reinforces it and seems completely organic. It’s one-of-a-kind for the last fifteen years, if not longer (the most obvious comparison is Foley, but he established himself who played to the camera pretty early into his run), and it really just is amazing to watch.
Somebody start a Whitehouse petition to get Sandow on Whose Line is it Anyway.
On the one hand the camera work looked Heatwave-y, on the other hand, whoever the hell videoed this has better filming knowledge then that Dunn fella (Kevin or Stephen whichever it is who’s in charge and is all Shakey-Shakey.)
I had a feeling Sandow was going to cheers from Brooklyn but the cheers were MUCH bigger than I thought it was going to be. With that being said thank you Brooklyn.
I’ve said before that WWE could provide a legitimate use for its stupid app by having their own Sandow Cam during Miz matches. That said, the most fun thing about this video is the crowd response. The Mizdow Movement cannot be stopped now.
Sandow got Miz over, in front of a Brooklyn/NYC crowd. That’s fucking insane.
Sandow reminds me of me when I was a kid, and I’d stand in front of the TV imitating the punches and kicks, and bumps, and throwing dropkicks to nothing.
…
SHUT UP.