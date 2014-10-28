LayCool Reunited At Last Night’s Raw, And It Was Flawless

Former WWE Diva Michelle McCool’s Instagram account is a goldmine. Remember when her husband, previously a supernatural zombie mortician’s aid named THE UNDERTAKER started showing up on it as an average Texas dad with a cool t-shirt collection? And then they did a family fun run?
The latest gem from her page is the backstage reunion of LayCool, the former NXT season 3 Pros and co-Women’s Champions. Michelle’s been away from wrestling since 2011 and Layla hasn’t done anything besides “be Fandango’s girlfriend” and “lose to AJ Lee” in years, so it’s nice to see them get the band back together.
Want an easy way to make ‘Total Divas’ the best show on television? Add in-character LayCool to the show. I want to see them rattle off corny one-liner insults and give Nikki Bella some “real talk” about John Cena.
I’m 1000% on board with LayCool playfully putting each other in headscissors.
Yeah, I really like the idea that they haven’t seen each other in months and the first thing Michelle says is WRAP YOUR LEGS AROUND MY HEAD.
It’s one of the first three things I’d say to Layla, too.
That’s clearly a figure four headlock.
LayCool was 100% behind the only time I’ve ever been a fan of Low-Ki. The segments with Kaval were hilarious and even got kind of heartwarming by the end of the show. Little things like Layla patting Kaval on the back and then being disgusted by how sweaty he was made that relationship amazing.
Still want one of those shirts. You think Low-Ki still has a few in his closet?
How there are not even fan-made LayCool shirts offends me on so many levels. I need one. I need at least three. Including the FLAWLESS hoodie.
So Nattie was the worst in the LayCool era as well? That’s good to know.
Nattie has always been the worst, yes
[www.youtube.com]
Good. Lord. THE WORST.
I said it last night and I’ll say it again McCool needs to be on the show just so we can have Taker in the background shaking his head in disapproval at everything.
OMG YES PLS
I thought Tiffany wanted to be friends with Jake not Michelle McCool, why is he challenging Layla to a fight?
I wasn’t watching at all during this time, but upon watching those clips I’m somewhat confused as to why Layla doesn’t have the same obsessed fan base somebody like AJ does. She’s stunning.
No idea. In my brain, she’s the most objectively beautiful woman WWE’s ever employed, and it’s not even close.
Maybe Layla should make more Batman references and see if that gets her some Divas Title runs.
Layla is easily up there with AJ Lee in physical beauty. And when she has shown personality, she seems genuinely fun. I think its mostly because she was gone for so long and hasn’t done much upon her return.
Yeah, AJ is my jam, but seriously. Layla is MILES ahead of everyone else in that department.
Layla may be the most beautiful 37 year old I’ve ever seen in my entire life.
@Sub-Zero
Only cause Eva Mendes is 40 now. (I’d consider myself lucky to be within 50 feet of either of them)
Not sure Layla is the most beautiful woman ever to work for WWE, but she’s near the top, and she’s definitely the most underrated. And while I wasn’t watching a lot back then, LayCool seemed pretty hilarious. Who knew women could, like, be funny and do stuff? Not WWE, I guess.
@Johnny Slider Eva Mendes was very beautiful too. After all she was the woman who played Hanna in one episode in Mortal Kombat Conquest.
[img3.wikia.nocookie.net]
A lot of people fell for AJ because she’s a genuine lifelong WWE fan. One of us, if you will. Layla is a dancer who got hired through the Diva Search.
It’s strictly from a physical standpoint. Yes, AJ had my heart after the Kitana thing, but if you asked me to choose which one’s more physically attractive…I can’t pick against Layla. I just can’t.
I’m layla’s 1 man rabid creepy fanbase.
Layla looks faaaaaar more impossible to reach than AJ. AJ also looks way younger than she actually is. that could make a big part of it.
AJ is my favourite ever, personally, but had I been watching in that LayCool era I think I would’ve choose them both collectively as my favourites ever above and beyond everybody else, just based on these 3 videos! my God, they’re HILARIOUS and SUPER AWESOME in here! like if Enzo Amore and Tyler Breeze became a tag team!
also, I big to differ, @Brandon. the most beautiful person WWE has ever hired is Eve Torres, for me.
Sup, Layla.
sup indeed
Back off, slut!
JESUS CHRIST I MISS THEM TOGETHER
In 25+ years watching wrestling, these two characters’ effortless chemistry and corny backstage banter was probably the zenith of my investment and genuine interest in any two women’s characters (in WWE anyway). Can’t remember any other two women who I looked forward to seeing each show for not only their backstage segments but also for their in-ring performances. They really made each other so much better always.
And completely agreed with everyone’s assessment above that Layla was (and still is) impossibly stunning. Though part of me is glad that she wasn’t constantly sexualized by WWE Creative and was allowed to let her overlooked comedic chops shine with LayCool. (I’d like to believe that that was more of her doing and her speaking up and saying, “yeah I’m not doing that crap”.)
But yes, The Prettiest Lady.
heey Baela
I want Michelle McCool to return way more than I want The Undertaker to return.
Same
Agreed.
fourthed. total real talk.
That was some cold blooded shit from Nattie.
Yeah, and then she beat them in a handicap match in 3 minutes. LayCool broke up shortly after.
As if I needed another reason to loathe Natalya’s character (or lack thereof these days)
There’s chances I will like Total Divas if LayCool get added to the show. REAL TALK!
Fantasy Booking time:
At the Royal Rumble, Layla turns on Summer Rae. (Niiiiiiiice). They have a match and Michelle McCool jumps Summer Rae at whatever they call the February PPV. LayCool reunites and starts making Summer’s life a living hell.
Two Raws later, they show a clip of “NXT” (or maybe the NXT PPV if it’s around then, or do a backstage pass). Sasha Banks is sitting on a chair, looking in a mirror. Summer Rae gives her the spiel about how they need each other. Summer calls herself the Queen of WWE and Sasha “The Boss”. The BFF’s reunite.
At Mania, Laycool passes the torch to the BFF’s and it’s glorious. But not nearly as glorious as my fan-fic of what those 4 ladies do to me and each other.
*Note: 97% of Raw fans have not seen the original BFF’s skit, so it’ll be new to them. And for those who saw it, won’t mind, as the BFF’s were amazeballs.
My fanfic involves doing something to get famous (details not important) and getting asked to host RAW. Because I want the show to be nothing but Dean Ambrose matches and promos, Mizdow sketches and Bo Dallas inspirational speeches, Trips and Steph “assign” Layla to keep me out of everyone’s way. We sneak off to dinner before the show, and Magic happens. Long story short, everyone forgets about AJ and Punk, because Layla and I are wrestling’s No. 1 couple.
Back to reality now. **Sigh**
I’m sold on all of this.
layla. ay gurl.
