Leave The Memories Alone: Mason Ryan (And A Few NXT Talents) Have Been Future Endeavored

Our long, national nightmare is over.
Professional wrestler Mason Ryan, who you may remember from his brief run as CM Punk’s muscle in the New Nexus or from his lengthy stint in NXT, has been released by WWE. Future endeavored, however you’d like to put it. Ryan most recently appeared on last week’s episode of WWE NXT in a losing effort against Tyson Kidd.
Whenever WWE stars get released, the Internet jumps to their defense. “They didn’t use him right!” “They didn’t know how to use him!” I’m not an insider by any stretch, but I’m pretty sure Mason Ryan was only being kept around to be a vague approximation of Batista, and with Actual Batista returning to the company, the writing was on the wall. Ryan never seemed to improve, and in an era increasingly dominated by guys like Daniel Bryan, The Shield and Bray Wyatt, Ryan’s type might finally not be seen as the “ideal.”
Here’s a clip of Ryan’s main roster debut, if you need to put a giant pile of muscles with a name:
In addition to Ryan, WWE also released:
– Shaul Guerrero, aka Raquel Diaz, the daughter of Eddie and Vickie Guerrero. She was on her second developmental run, but hadn’t been brought back to television. “The daughter of Eddie and Vickie Guerrero” brings with it certain expectations, and I guess she never filled them. She was most recently seen in a photo of NXT’s Baron Corbin, trying out a new motorcycle gimmick.
– Oliver Grey, former tag team partner of current NXT Champion Adrian Neville. Grey was jokingly known as “wrestling’s Hugh Grant,” and recently returned from injury to lose a quick match to Camacho.
– Danny Burch, another British guy who never really did anything or went anywhere. When he’d show up, William Regal would go on and on about how tough he was, but he never seemed to win wrestling matches.
We’ll keep you updated on any further releases.
Actually a little bummed about Oliver Grey, but if he’s the price I have to pay to never see another Mason Ryan match for the rest of my life then I’m pretty okay with it.
Very rare that a batch of releases doesn’t have at least one good guy in it, so I expect more are coming.
Damn, Mason Ryan was my name drop person, since we go to the same gym. I’d be all like “yeah, that guy would dead like 5 plates easy, and one time at Ashley’s furniture everyone was staring at him and he gave me the head nod”.
Then again, I thought he got endeavor’d months ago, so that shows my level of dedication.
America is better off.
I’m fine with these cuts as long as they keep the Cowboy. If they cut him, I’m cutting my network sub.
How do you even cut a real live Cowboy? What does that entail? Do you lasso him into the office?
The REAL LIVE cowboy.
Im actually a little bummed about Grey and Burch. Burch especially because he felt as close to Dave Taylor as we were ever going to get again. Remember that one glorious run where Dave Taylor came to the WWE to team with Regal? Man, that was incredible.
My favorite part of that video is seeing Punk not taking a DQ loss just to get one over on Cena. Seeing heels losing matches they had in the bag just because they couldn’t wait until after the pinfall before beating the face with an international object or the group attack is one of the worst things done in wrestling today.
how weird and magically awesome it is when heels are smart and logical?
Today? That’s been done in wrestling forever, hasn’t it? Why would a heel intentionally eat a loss if they could just get a DQ and beat the ever loving crap out of the face?
Part of me is curious about Raquel Diaz’s second release. Was it just not working out this time? I remember her early NXT stuff and it wasn’t completely terrible. She had a good look and a decent finisher – clearly she could have improved from there.
As for Mason Ryan, thank goodness. The more WWE realizes that fake muscle people who can’t actually perform aren’t worth their time, the better they become. His reign of terror in NXT is (hopefully, let’s just hope he doesn’t have taped matches up ahead) finally over. (Fire Mojo next.)
PHEW! see you never, mason ryan! (and SIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIGH… welcome back, rob terry, I guess.)
How much can I get for my CM Punk Best in the World shirt that is signed by Mason Ryan?
I’ll politely thank you for it and then probably never wear it!
Surprised to see Eddie and Vickie’s daughter go. Usually if you’re the kid of a legend (especially one that’s passed away, whose widow has endured plenty of humiliation and been a good sport about it at all times) they’ll at least find SOMETHING for you to do, especially if you’re attractive.
If nothing else they could have at least thrown her onto Total Divas and capitalized on her name. But from what I’ve seen of her, there’s no way she’s worse than a good handful of the women they keep on hand
The “They didn’t use him right!” thing is true in some cases (Chris Hero) but definitely not in Mason Ryan’s.
Reddit is also saying that Sarah Backman was released. She is a multi-time armwrestling champion in real life, who also happens to be 6 feet tall and GORGEOUS.
I remember not caring too much about her being signed like a year or so ago, until I saw her photo.
I liked Ryan’s debut only for the sole reason that it was prophecized by CM Punk’s cultist ranting (“The Man-Beast arrives” or something like that). It was the last time Punk, as a stable leader, would act that way ( before he became the smarmy, “Let’s get real!” pipe-bomb droppin’ Everyman).
Somewhere, the NXT “FIRE THIS GUY” sign guy is deep in contemplation of his own power in the universe.
Guys, the KENTA to WWE rumors are heating up again. If we lose Mason Ryan and get Devitt and KENTA I’m declaring today the greatest night in the history of our sport.
Sarah “Shara” Backman, aka one of those chicks on the Exotic Express, also asked for her release and was let go.
Isn’t it ironic that Mason Ryan got hired because he looks like Batista, then got fired because the real one came back?
Oh well, if he goes to TNA he’ll be their world champ next week.
…enzo hiding up against various animal prints for weeks as JBL furiously tries to fire him.
So close to seeing. Batista/Batis-two face off! Couldn’t they have had Dave show up at Full Sail to take him out and wish him his best in his future endeavors on NXT?
Not Danny Burch! He’s one of the best jobbers i’ve seen;he was very sassy!
As I read this article I was like ‘not Enzo…not Enzo…not Enzo…’
I guess the Sorting Hat heard me :)
Typical Vince! Fire a great, young athlete like Mason Ryan and, have that no talent, musclebound “entertainer” Daniel Bryan as your world champ!! He never gives anyone a chance!!!!
Paul Heyman isn’t in that video.