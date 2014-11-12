Let’s Watch Famous Comic Book Writer CM Punk Choke Out The Gracies

Jobless ragamuffin and longtime Gracie Jiu-Jitsu white belt CM Punk was in LA, hanging out with Eve Torres’ husband, Rener Gracie and his brother, Ryron. In between bouts of keeping it playful during rolling, the trio had an important task: breaking down Luke Rockhold’s one-arm guillotine win over Mike Bisping at UFC Fight Night 55

Despite being the smallest and least experienced in BJJ or GJJ, Punk got to pretend to be Luke Rockhold during the demonstration, showcasing the proper techniques for tapping someone out with a guillotine. Maybe he can use those tips to choke Ben Weasel unconscious. The only thing I’m disappointed in is that not once during their rolling session did Punk even go for the Anaconda Vice (Though that might be something he only trains with Josh Barnett)