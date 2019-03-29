Linda McMahon Is Stepping Down As Trump’s Head Of Small Business

YouTube

Back in February of 2017, Linda McMahon — wife of WWE owner, sports-entertainment impresario, and semi-pro football magnate Vince McMahon — signed on to be the Trump administration’s head of Small Business Administration. A little over two years later, it looks like she’ll be stepping down from that position.

Per Politico, which definitely sounds like a xenophobic luchador, “three people familiar with the matter” say that McMahon plans to announce her intention to step down as early as Friday.

Details: