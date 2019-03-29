Linda McMahon Is Stepping Down As Trump’s Head Of Small Business

Pro Wrestling Editor
03.29.19

YouTube

Back in February of 2017, Linda McMahon — wife of WWE owner, sports-entertainment impresario, and semi-pro football magnate Vince McMahonsigned on to be the Trump administration’s head of Small Business Administration. A little over two years later, it looks like she’ll be stepping down from that position.

Per Politico, which definitely sounds like a xenophobic luchador, “three people familiar with the matter” say that McMahon plans to announce her intention to step down as early as Friday.

Details:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#WWE
TAGSdonald trumpLINDA MCMAHONU.S. GOVERNMENTWWE
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 2 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP