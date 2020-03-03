Gail Kim , Christy Hemme, and Lita launched a Kickstarter today for a new wrestling TV show, one they say would “tackle subjects that have never been spoken about in our business before publicly.”

The project is called “Kayfabe” (stylized “KAYfABE”) and its video outlines the project. Lita says it’s “a professional wrestling series about women, made by women,” with stories Kim says are “inspired by true events.” However, it’s not just a show about wrestling – it’s, in Kim’s words, “still truly a wrestling show with some of the best wrestling talent in the world and yes, in-ring, action.”

A short trailer for a show depicts a woman deciding to start her own wrestling company and gives you the idea of the type of issues the show wants to address, with voiceover audio mentioning healthcare and using “protecting the business” as an ominous phrase. In a livestream on YouTube, Kim, Lita, and Hemme were interviewed by DS Shin of the Chicago Tribune and Ring The Belle women’s wrestling YouTube channel. Hemme said the series is about “what it takes for a woman to behind the scenes” to achieve things in wrestling.

While the women they say want the show to be “compelling and fun to watch” without “shoving down your throat” the social issues it addresses, KAYfABE is definitely meant to address social issues. Hemme says “all the stories that are going on in the world right now, we want to show them in wrestling” and she wants to tell “stories as close to the truth as wrestling gets.” Lita points out that there are no wrestling stories currently being told from a women’s point-of-view, or if they are, they’re not told “on women’s terms.”