Lita Paid Tribute To #TimesUp And Fallen Wrestlers In A Surprise Royal Rumble Appearance

01.28.18

The 2018 WWE Royal Rumble didn’t offer a whole lot of surprises, but the ones it did offer were absolutely spectacular. The first major surprise happened the day before the Royal Rumble, actually, as the recently-departed-from-Impact-Wrestling EC3 popped up in the crowd at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia.

But WWE didn’t just stop there, of course. Arguably the biggest surprise of the men’s Royal Rumble match was the actual winner of the Royal Rumble match. Second place would probably be that the KFC Colonel Rumble happened. I’m just kidding! The second-biggest surprise before the women’s Royal Rumble match went down was definitely the return of Rey Mysterio, who looked incredible.

But there was another big surprise in store early on in the women’s Royal Rumble match. the clock ticked down to zero and the No. 5 entrant entered. And it was none other than WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

