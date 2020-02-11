A Local Ad Revealed Who’s Entering The WWE Elimination Chamber

Between the upcoming Saudi Arabian show and the looming presence of WrestleMania 36 on the horizon, the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV can get lost in the shuffle a bit. Nevertheless, it’s coming up on March 8, which is less than a month away, and as usual the expectation is that it will set up the other top men’s title match for Mania. Since Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre is challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, that means the Elimination Chamber winner will presumably face the Fiend Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship. And let’s be real, even though we don’t officially know who the six competitors will be, most of us expect the winner to be Roman Reigns.

Now it seems that local advertising has spoiled who the six competitors will be. Twitter user Owen Douglass, who lives in Philly where the Chamber PPV is happening, posted this shot from an ad for the event:

That’s Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, and Robert Roode. Of course it’s always possible that things will change at the last minute, like last year when Kofi Kingston replaced an injured Mustafa Ali and transformed the face of Mania, but there’s no reason to think these six won’t be the ones in the match. And if they are, there’s definitely no reason to believe anyone but Roman Reigns is winning.