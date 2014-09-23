Look Out, WWE, TNA Just Signed The Hottest Free Agent In Wrestling

Back in June, WWE released over a dozen employees including longtime interviewer/announcer Josh Mathews. You may remember him as a competitor on Tough Enough or his work sitting beside an enraged and disinterested Michael Cole on the early seasons of NXT. The hot spring of Josh Mathews news has been dry since then, but get your WE KNOW HOW THAT IS TAZ jokes ready, because guess who’s headed to the Impact Zone?
Earlier today, TNA’s website published, then deleted an article about Josh having clandestine meetings at their headquarters. Somewhere Don West is stuffing Jeremy Borash into a brown bag and mailing him to Abu Dhabi.
Here’s the now-deleted text:
“Today, Josh Mathews was spotted outside of TNA Wrestling Headquarters in Nashville, TN. Matthews would later enter a closed door meeting with TNA executives. No details on what was said, however IMPACTWrestling.com will keep you current when additional details are available.”
If we’ve learned nothing else from TNA, the additional details will be a tweet about a big announcement, rampant speculation about anything from a new TV deal to CM Punk showing up, and an awkward “hey everyone, I was the surprise” appearance from Mathews.
For more information on what to expect, watch this video and replace Brock Lesnar with Cowboy James Storm.
Is it bad that I was hoping the picture was a misdirection and the article was about CM Punk coming back?
Publishing and deleting Josh Matthews news like it matters sounds like a thing TNA would do
TNA just signed Fozzy Bear!?
Please, do you know how much money Fozzy Bear makes per movie? TNA couldn’t afford him at their peak. Let alone in 2014
Yeah, that header pic scared me for a second. I thought it was Fozzy.
The return of the Sponge!
Mathews is an improvement over Borash on interviews and Tenay on commentary, so I’m actually in favor of this.
no one is an improvement over Borash on interviews. I even prefer him over Renee Young, and Renee’s one of my favourite people in the world!
Why did WWE get rid of this kid and replace him with “Black Josh Matthews” anyway?
I’d say they replaced him with “Young Linda Cohn”
“It’s Matthew Josh! “
Josh Mathews is his real name, so unfortunately, that joke doesn’t really fly here.
Nope. It’s Josh Lomberger.
This is just like when WCW turned the tide by signing Gene Okerlund.
So how many months before Matthews is TNA World champ? I’ll say by Christmas.
Seeing as TNA have no shows scheduled following Bound For Glory until January, he’ll have to pull a Hogan to do it. [www.impactwrestling.com]
“Whoa, whoa, Tazz! Is that… is that John Matthews? What’s HE doing in the Impact Zone?”
TNA reports on themselves?
Welcome to the Impact Zone Josh!
Let’s be honest though: I would TNA every week if the Muppets were on. Hell…even the Moopets
Hey! That caption is insulting! Austin Aries has never been as entertaining as Fozzy Bear
“Mr. Shaw, that’s not wise!”
Wow! My mind is blown! TNA is still around?!