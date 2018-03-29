WWE Network

There’s going to be a lot of professional wrestling in New Orleans, Louisiana next weekend. It’s really the ideal city for WrestleMania with 20,000 hotel rooms within walking distance of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome which is right next door to the Smoothie King Center, which is a short walk from the Convention Center.

But while you can see people drinking in the streets in the Crescent City, outside of bars that don’t have to close unless they want to, you won’t be seeing wrestlers bleed from taking chair shots to the head. And that’s just one of the rules that the Louisiana Wrestling Commission plans to enforce while the wrestling word invades its turf in 2018.

We already covered the reports that some things would be banned by the state, but now we’ve finally got the for-real, official list. This official document from the Louisiana Wrestling Commission outlines all the rules and regulations.