The Over/Under On Lucha Underground Season 2 Episode 10: Kind Of A Big Deal

Welcome to episode ten of season two of the Over/Under of Lucha Underground, our gently reworded Best and Worst report about every episode of the best wrestling show on television.
PROGRAMMING NOTE: Due to WrestleMania week, we’re doubling up on Lucha Underground reports this week. The report for episode 11 will be up on Friday, so check back!
PROGRAMMING NOTE: Due to WrestleMania week, we're doubling up on Lucha Underground reports this week. The report for episode 11 will be up on Friday, so check back!
Shares, likes, comments and other social media things are appreciated. This show doesn’t have the built-in WWE audience behind it, so it needs your word of mouth. Tell @LuchaElRey that you read and love this column as well.
And now, the Over/Under on Lucha Underground season 2, episode 10.
Those ending credits with that song always make Kill Bill look better than it was. (BRING IT!)
Who knew Dario Cueto was such an Anchorman fan?
Your different opinion means we must fight to the death via insults!!
Nah, I loved Kill Bill, but to each their own, I can understand where some might not.
ive really come to love Angelico in the ring. i dont know if its because his gear makes him look like a BMX rider sponsored by Monster Energy drink, or his really cool offense, but i really enjoy watching him work.
Also, dont want to spoil episode 11 if anyone hasnt seen it, but i marked out so hard when they showed who Rey and Dragon Azteca Jr’s partner was gonna be in the Trios tourney, its gonna be awesome.
The Unlikely Trio is gonna break when someone in WWE finally watches an episode of LU with Angelico on it and realizes he’s a Vince McMahon-approved size version of PJ Black.
“realizes he’s a Vince McMahon-approved size version of PJ Black.”
Plus he’s like ten times better than PJ Black. Sorry, PJ. Lean Ambrose is just The shit.
Apparently Angelico and Jack Evans turned down WWE a few months and want to stick with LU as long as its a thing.
@Johnny Slider WWE straight up stole their RR from Aztec Warfare II, and HHH had a LU themed entrance at Wrestlemania. HHH is an Underground mark, confirmed.
@Stupendous
I agree, but I thought mentioning that would make my comment too long. (Also sorry, PJ)
@BlacMacJac
D’aww, loyalty.
@phillyguy85
How? The rumble was pin style this year? (Didn’t watch)
I marked like CRAZY for that event … couldn’t believe what I just witnessed!
But I liked it less and less the more I thought about what it meant. I guess we’ll get to that on the E11 O/U but … yeah. I don’t like what happened there and what it means for the character in the future. He should have stayed the way he was ……..
Non-spoiler enough?
@Johnny Slider No, the rumble was the normal rumble rules, but they changed that the winner of the Rumble wins the belt. The Authority also screwed Reigns (who was the champ) by entering him first and entering his rival (HHH) last.
Which is exactly what LU did first. Are you dense?
@SteelyDanzig Try reading the whole conversation first. I know it must be so hard.
“Mr Athletic” Jeff Cobb’s Tour of the Islands is such an awesome finisher. It’s like the most basic of slams, but with a bit more spin, legs-first, and I think he’s on one foot while turning which gives it more height. All his moves are immense, but who knew he could act like such a convincing monster when given a mask that pretty well hides all his face? Seriously though, the way he stares at stuff just a bit too long, and starts to scare me that he’s thinking about eating them – it’s just beautiful.
I give it less than two months before TMMC cracks my top ten favourite wrestlers.
I had written a bunch of Unders for this episode (over a week ago!) But after watching the episode a few times I really liked it! I still thought the Sexy/Moth match was throw away but I had originally walked away from the Marty and the book vignette because I didn’t care for the story line but when I actually saw it I LOVED it!! Mariposa as a lucha assassin popping up behind the dude and snapping his neck. Then the scene where we see that the book was empty all along ….. HA! Great stuff!! Chilling.
I’m a little contrarian when it comes to Pentagon. He’s so heavy. And kind of sloppy. I’ve always considered him on a slightly lower tier than say Puma, Fenix or Mil, but he can hang. He belongs in that main event. Bite my tongue I know but I’m just not as into him as other fans are. Love the character, story arc, his progression to the main and the master story, breaking arms so hard it blows out nearby candles … all that. Love that shit.
… but he’s heavy. And a little sloppy. And I feel that showed here vs. Matanza. I dunno, Maybe Matanza doesn’t do as well with workers wearing cement shoes.
But I LOVED the ending and what set it up in the first place!
I was hoping for the “Bane breaks the Batman” scene (Which I have to assume we WILL get one day, one way or the other. It WILL happen I just know it) … but this was good … this was good.
What I really loved was the fact that the key gimmick that Dario has been wearing since episode one just happened to not only be the key that unlocks the monsters cage (Where he still resides!!!!!) but also it seems to direct the monster. He seems to control him with it because Matanza seems to be following the key.
So now to theorize in LU terms I have to think that key is some kind of ain-see-int relic that controls the god that inhabits the body of Matanza? Right? Right??? And some day someone will take possession of the key and thereby the monster??
There was so much to love on this show (as per normal), with the show deserving respect for not even acknowledging RR in the band.
You know most other promotions would have been falling over themselves to highlight that a world-famous director was making an appearance.
I didn’t even notice Rodriguez till before the main. Just one of those “Hey, is that X” type of responses.
I like The Matanza story, but Matanza the wrestler is not working for me. His “no selling” feels more like “no participating”; his offense is very pretty, but it doesn’t seem devastating. The result was that I was baffled and thinking that Pentagon Jr(The coolest wrestler on LU) was the biggest pussy when he started throwing X arms after a supernormal match.
That’s so unfortunate. Because this is one of the best classic monster stories I can remember. I LOVE Matanza’s no selling you wanna know why? He doesn’t “Nooo” his opponents by shaking his head as if to say “No, you can’t hurt me”. He literally No-sells. As if nothing happened to make him hurt.
Dude’s a god trapped in a monster (and kind of simple I think?) Of course he’s going to be way OP and kill everyone without taking damage.
But I’ve always liked monster story lines though. I don’t mind when a wrecking machine comes along and wrecks everyone … even the hard working lighter guys that I like and have made a name for themselves. LU does it right. And I have faith that they will do right by us.
Pentagon will be back more powerful than ever I could almost guarantee that.
I thought about this more and I remembered Fenix from this past episode and how he sold Matanza’s grip really well. Any time Matanza grabbed his arm he’d yell out in pain just from his grip! So I can kind of imagine more devastation from the pretty power moves because it’s Matanza doing them. Putting Pentagon through the table was slooooow and that table turned to dust so fast it’s hard to not see the fake. However, because it’s a freekin monster “who doesn’t know right from wrong, King” … with a god inside him, that slow almost push through the table is completely acceptable.
Yeah I’m sorry you don’t like the storyline (promise that wasn’t sarcasm). I’m not going to try and change your mind because everyone has their likes and dislikes, but this is better than any monster story WWE had (except for maybe Kane’s debut and first run).
Mr V. You are right about the table spot. But at the same time if u think about it, Mil Muertes has powerbombed Fenix through that table and it never broke. In fact it has never been broken. So to see Pentagon go through it (suspending belief here) was an awesome “sight.”
Botchamania (ep. 302) has a hilarious segment with King Cuerno at the 13:15 mark.
The video is set at that time and if you’ve ever seen the actual injury-claim ad in the UK, it’s even funnier.
[youtu.be]
So I have read every single article of Over/Under Lucha you have written and I just have to say that you sir get it. You understand! It makes me happy to read a review from someone who sees the bigger picture. I have read tons of comments from other sites claiming Pentagon was “buried.” By the way I hate that term. No one deserves the term buried more than Zack Ryder. No one has received that kind of burial. Anyways, when I saw this match (and yes just like everyone else, Pentagon Jr. Is my favorite) I knew immediately what may happen (fingers crossed) because he got beat so soundly. It’s sets up a future in which Pentagon goes ape shit evil and may be responsible for Matanza’s “death” (how long can you have a wrestler be a God among mortals). BUT instead of being any sort of a good person or anti hero, he is just the new evil that runs the temple. I’mean actually excited every week for this show. Even the under portions. At least it’s unpredictable and nothing like how WWE goes about its stories. I look forward to each episode and to each review. My only complaint? Can you write the articles on the same night as the episode? Lmao.
I’m***
I honestly thought the Moth-fam scene was one of the best they’ve done so far. That was dooooooope!
Matanza…not totally with it yet but the guy can obviously work. I think it’ll be the Monster vs Mil match that finally sells us all on him.
And any ep with the trio defending, especially in a wonderfully booked elimination match, is always going to be worthwhile. Havoc is just so cheerable, he’s a loveable loser with insane skills. I wish they’d do more with Cortez Castro’s undercover story though.
Overall…another great ep! Who woulda thought?
I’ve not gotten into LU despite it sounding awesome. My only question is if Rey fights backstage by throwing flying crossbody attacks, as per his WCW days.
Everyone fights backstage (except Mil and The Mack) with exceptional martial-arts skills (like they all saw The Matrix and suddenly “I know Kung-Fu” became their mantra) and all NPC characters in the “real world” wear Luchador masks all the time.
So, I finally did it! After 2 years of reading the articles on this side (and enjoying them) and going through the comments sections, wishing I could share my thoughts as well, I have finally signed up.
I am going to introduce myself real quick. First off: English is not my mother tongue – So I apologize in advance for any mistakes. I have been an avid pro-wrestling fan for a couple of years now and WWE has managed to captivate me with its “product” quite a few times – but it has also often disappointed and upset me . So I found myself going in and out of pro-wrestling. Then, about a year ago, I discovered Lucha Underground and I immediately fell in love with this show. There is so much I like about it: the storylines, the gimmicks and – of course – the lucha.
About this episode: I thought Taya and Mundo vs. the Crew wasn’t too good. Bit sloppy. I am also not really into Mundo – but I do enjoy him being the chickenshit heel. I just hope they are not going to overdo it, having him run away all the time, leaving Taya to face his opponents. I am still a bit traumatized by what WWE did with Seth Rollins.
I absolutely enjoyed Marty’s segment. I really do like his work in and out of the ring.
Pentagon jr vs. Matanza – heartbreaking!! I can see where they are going with it and I do like it, but Jesus Christ – watching Pentagon getting beaten up was just that: heartbreaking.
That being said the beat up was kind of… disappointing? Maybe it was the way they cut it. It just looked like Matanza threw Pentagon around for a couple of seconds and suddenly Pentagon was all injured and wanted to get out of it.
I like how they developed the master/disciple story line with Pentagon and Vampiro. This season made Pentagon look like a youngster badass with a lot of potential and a lot of “evil” – but it also highlighted that he has a short temper, overestimates himself occasionally and is prone to rushing things, which leads to him messing things up (losing to Mil, losing to Matanza, losing to Puma). This leaves room for Vampiro to really fulfill his role as the Master: now it is his job to show Pentagon, how to channel his “evilness”, how to become more focused, more patient and thereby – more deadly.
Well said.
Welcome to Uproxx commenting mate! I did the same, was more than a year between discovering the site before I started commenting, its the only site I ever comment on too now….the wrestling commenting community is awesome here, such a change from the usual “dirt sheetz” comment sections; you wont find “gimmick” commenters here (Iron Sheik impersonators etc), and people are respectful….ie no cussing each other for missing apostrophes in words or misspelling and all the other insults that fly around on almost all other sites. Oh, and the articles can be pretty good too!
Thanks for the welcome! Yeah, I also got the impression that the people here are quite respectful – which is what makes it so nice to exchange ideas and opinions.
Do you know the point early in a video game where the Final Boss shows up and kicks the crap out of you but leaves you alive? That is Matanza right now.
Pentagon Jr interrupting el Jefe by saying “one minute, bastard!” was perhaps my favourite throwaway remark by a wrestler ever. Pretty tough to be the coolest guy on the coolest wrestlng show going, but Pentagon is just that.
This most recent episode kinda redeemed the Matanza story for me.
Man, Taya can GO. She hustles everywhere all the time. Really smart booking to match her up with castro and sisco. Between her and Ivillese it’s almost like they brought in these new girls to make Sexy Star look tougher.