The Over/Under On Lucha Underground Season 2 Episode 10: Kind Of A Big Deal

episode ten of season two of the Over/Under of Lucha Underground

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Due to WrestleMania week, we're doubling up on Lucha Underground reports this week. The report for episode 11 will be up on Friday, so check back!

And now, the Over/Under on Lucha Underground season 2, episode 10.