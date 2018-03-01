Lucha Underground And Impact Wrestling Are Teaming Up On WrestleMania Weekend

#Impact Wrestling
Pro Wrestling Editor
03.01.18 10 Comments

El Rey

Like Prince Puma and El Dragon Azteca Jr. teaming up to take on Matanza Cueto in Aztec Warfare, Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling are teaming up at WrestleCon on WrestleMania Weekend to take on the seething, face-eating cage monster that is WWE.

The shows are coming together for a show vs. show battle on the Friday before Mania, and your dreams of seeing Johnny Mundo vs. Johnny Impact or Hijo del Fantasma vs. King Cuerno are one step closer to reality. Sadly, somehow, Impact beat us to that joke.

Via the press release:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Impact Wrestling
TAGSIMPACT WRESTLINGLUCHA UNDERGROUNDWRESTLECON

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP