El Rey

Like Prince Puma and El Dragon Azteca Jr. teaming up to take on Matanza Cueto in Aztec Warfare, Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling are teaming up at WrestleCon on WrestleMania Weekend to take on the seething, face-eating cage monster that is WWE.

The shows are coming together for a show vs. show battle on the Friday before Mania, and your dreams of seeing Johnny Mundo vs. Johnny Impact or Hijo del Fantasma vs. King Cuerno are one step closer to reality. Sadly, somehow, Impact beat us to that joke.

Via the press release: