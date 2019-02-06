A Wrestler Filed A Dispute Against El Rey And Lucha Underground’s Production Company

The future of Lucha Underground has now been in question for some time. Several of its performers seem to be increasingly unhappy with how their contracts with the dormant lucha libre program have been affecting their wrestling careers. Ivelisse, with the support of Joey Ryan, posted on social media about her struggle to be released from her contract last month. Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fenix, two of the show’s biggest stars, made a handshake deal to join All Elite Wrestling last week despite still being under contract with Lucha Underground. Today it was reported that El Hijo del Fantasma, who plays King Cuerno on the show, filed a dispute against El Rey Network and LU’s production company Baba G Productions.

Pro Wrestling Sheet broke the news after being sent “documents from a third party to the case who was asked if they wanted to be involved in potential legal proceedings.” The documents lay out the premise of the dispute like this:

Plaintiff brings this action seeking to invalidate illegal provisions of a contract between himself and Defendants. Defendants is enforcing contracts with Plaintiff which are illusory, in that they require Plaintiffs to stop engaging in their lawful trade, while Defendants have no obligation to provide work to Plaintiffs, and only have an obligation to pay Plaintiffs if they are provided work on their show. This contract also violations California Business and Professions code 1

