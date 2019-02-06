A Wrestler Filed A Dispute Against El Rey And Lucha Underground’s Production Company

The future of Lucha Underground has now been in question for some time. Several of its performers seem to be increasingly unhappy with how their contracts with the dormant lucha libre program have been affecting their wrestling careers. Ivelisse, with the support of Joey Ryan, posted on social media about her struggle to be released from her contract last month. Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fenix, two of the show’s biggest stars, made a handshake deal to join All Elite Wrestling last week despite still being under contract with Lucha Underground. Today it was reported that El Hijo del Fantasma, who plays King Cuerno on the show, filed a dispute against El Rey Network and LU’s production company Baba G Productions.
Pro Wrestling Sheet broke the news after being sent “documents from a third party to the case who was asked if they wanted to be involved in potential legal proceedings.” The documents lay out the premise of the dispute like this:
Plaintiff brings this action seeking to invalidate illegal provisions of a contract between himself and Defendants. Defendants is enforcing contracts with Plaintiff which are illusory, in that they require Plaintiffs to stop engaging in their lawful trade, while Defendants have no obligation to provide work to Plaintiffs, and only have an obligation to pay Plaintiffs if they are provided work on their show. This contract also violations California Business and Professions code 1
Only 4,000 to be on Lucha Underground? That’s shocking
Wow, Lucha Underground contracts sound like they have all of the restrictions of a big league wrestling promotion with none of the pay or work. Four thousand a year? If they had free reign with independent booking that might be okay but this sounds like it’s the opposite. I could understand something like “don’t go to WWE until your contract with us is up” or something but this sounds crazy.
I wonder if some wrestlers just start taking bookings and the like anyway, like Fenix and Pentagon seem like they might be doing, contract be damned, because these don’t sound like they’d stand up to challenge.