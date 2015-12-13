The Lucha Underground Season 2 Trailer Is Here, And It’s Spectacular

El Rey Network dropped a trailer for season two of Lucha Underground on Saturday night, and I’m posting it with two warnings:
Warning No. 1: It’s HEAVY with spoilers — I’m talking game-changing spoilers here — so if you watch it, know that going in. That said, it’s a trailer, so they’re supposed to show you SOMETHING. Think of it like a movie trailer. Here’s Han Solo, but that’s not the whole story, you know?
Warning No. 2: If you love the show and season one, this trailer will make you crap your pants.
Oh God, there’s so much to talk about. The Unlikely Trio returning to the Temple. Vampiro in what appears to be top secret government therapy, IN THE DESERT! Sexy Star handling the whole “being kidnapped by a psychotic mothman” thing. Dragon nunchuck battles with Justin Gabriel! A ninja army guy who … shoots people? AN ARMY OF PENTAGONS. PUNCHING THROUGH A PUNCHING BAG. CONFIRMATION OF EL JEFE. And then, in the final seconds, confirmation that one of the biggest stars in lucha libre history is spending season two in The Temple. Holy sh*t, you guys.
Unreal. Lucha Underground returns to TV screens you should absolutely be watching on January 27. That’s a Wednesday. Make a calendar update. You don’t have anything better to be doing on a Wednesday night.
Holy. Shit.
How the hell is this not out on DVD yet? Another month might be too long to bear.
It amazes me that the TV show I’m most looking forward to next year is wrestling. I can’t stop watching the trailer.
Seriously get season 1 on DVD available to us like yesterday. I haven’t purchased a DVD in yrs and this would make me get the whole set.
Need the season one DVD. $$$$
DVD is great. Hulu/Netflix equally smart.
My body is ready.
Tramapoline! Trampopoline! I mean Lucha fucking UNDERGROUND!
CAN. NOT. WAIT.
Ivelisse, you guys. Those pants. Amazing how this show can make almost every character so damn cool while everyone in WWE seem like giant losers.
Yep. Everybody’s treated as a serious competitor and it works so much better. It means that all the feuds feel like they have merit, anybody can main-event depending on the circumstances. It almost’s depressing comparing it to WWE. This is what wrestling should be, but while the WWE is falling into complete atrophy, Lucha Underground is still unlikely to survive into 2017.
Same with TNA . These last few weeks have gotten my attention
@MykeWayne really? I’ve been watching through the entirety of the world title series and was excited to get to the round of 16, but it’s pretty clear it’s just going to end with EC3 vs the melting wax statue of Matt Hardy, and probably with said wax statue giving EC3 his first true loss.
@Bryborg all I ask is to be entertained and I’m entertained. Looking forward to tomorrow night.
I watched that yesterday and literally yelled out “WHAT THE FUCK” at the end reveal.
YYYYEEEESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS
Sorry. Still marking the f*ck out.
was that a Luchador Iron Man ??? could you imagine if WWE adopted this episodic/season writing style and properly introduced and used guest characters from other shows and films?
I’m pretty sure that was Aero Star.
A heads-up if you’re searching for LU news on the dump truck that is the Internet: There was a noteworthy event at last night’s taping that many sites spoiled with little or no warning, so be mindful if you’re keeping yourself pure.
You’re a scholar and a saint, sir.
I hope they bring Mysterio in as an actual Mysterious King of something. Aztec tribe sounds plausible.
I showed this to a friend and he literally would not believe that it was a trailer for a “f-n wrestling Show”.
Your friend sounds like a turd, bro.
Oh, he liked it. He just thought it must be the Trailer for some kickass vaguely lucha/mexico -themed action movie.
To be fair now, the entire thing contains exactly zero wrestling moves and there’s no ring in sight.
I gathered that he liked it, I was referring to the seemingly derogatory “f-n wrestling Show.” Maybe he didn’t mean it the way it sounds in print, but it comes off like he’s one of those guys who feels the need to point out to wrestling fans in 2015 how that shit is actually fake.
If that’s your definition of “turd” then yeah, “Jurassic-Park-Triceratops-Dungheap”-level. ;)
I doubt he’s ever been exposed to anything more awesome than late 90s WCW, though.
One more reason to shout for that Season 1 DVD.
There is so much going on in that trailer that I’m currently grinning from ear-to-ear.
so much joy in my heart now. Also is Justin wearing a fucking Dare wolf shirt????
It’s going to be so good, can’t wait!!
ahhhhh, I can’t decide if I want to watch this trailer or not. Wanna stay pure like it was when I first watched LU….but the temptation….it’s strong!
Oh man, the chills are still pulsing through my body. I don’t actually think I’ve ever been this hyped for any show, ever. Fuckin’ Rey, bro! Who’s the new soldier lucha? Puma punching through the bag! Even Gabriel I’m like yeaaaaah boy!
I’m thinking that was Killshot, matched his tone and frame, and his whole shoots people motiff
It is Killshot. Shane Strickland posted screenshots of those scenes on his Facebook and Instagram
@mcgrdlz @TheFakeMSol That’s such an awesome back story for him, so much better than “5th best flippy guy on the roster”.
Do… do you think LU will actually have Justin Gabriel USE his Dare Wolf gimmick? I’m tingling.
Are there any legal ways to watch the first season?
my wiener just punched through my pants like Puma’s hand punched through the heavy bag
Catrina somehow got more smoking hot. How is that even possible?
Those bangs though
The majority of this is essentially a training montage. Anyone that knows me knows my intense burning passion for training montages.
I really enjoyed the first season, evwn if the plot line with Dario didn’t make any sense.
So many questions…Who is the pigtailed girl before the unlikely trio reveal, why is cortez in prison, why have Gabriel and Jack Evans teamed up against drago, where are our trios champions, what about Texano, I am so flippin excited for this season!!!
My biggest question is why was Rey’s mask crooked? Also, did he sell his soul to the devil for a new set of knees so he doesn’t completely embarrass himself?
Texano’s in the trailer, he’s the guy with the sleveless jean shirt getting a bar stool smashed on his back. I was wondering who the guy in the mask was so I asked Texano and he says it’s an actor.
@thesimpsonsdidit I think that’s Marty’s sister aka Cheerleader Melissa.
I’m so happy that Sling carries El Rey.
I dont like Angelico’s new Seth Rollins haircut but other than that we good.
Oh god damn it now I have to get DirecTV again, don’t I.
More great LU news: ACTUAL MERCH
[www.instagram.com]
So I’m guessing Striker is going to be the one talking with Vampiro in the observation room, perhaps bringing him back from the dark side. Then they grab a muscle car in the desert, thus kicking off the road movie I never knew I needed in my life.