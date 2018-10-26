Previously on Lucha Underground: We discovered that the “savage” part of The Savage Jake Strong is apparently the monster voice he hides in day to day conversation.
And now, the Over/Under on Lucha Underground season 4, episode 20, originally aired on October 24, 2018.
It’s just so weird. I like the idea behind what they’re trying to do with Swagger. Like, it’s a cool, classic Lucha Underground premise. An ancient being, more powerful than Dario and now Antonio, who is (I think?) a Big Boss, who orchestrated so much of the darkness behind the Temple, now has a vested interest in attaining something more powerful. Who wants to rule the Temple as though it was foretold. But… it’s Jack Swagger.
He’s not compelling. His lumbering moves and his height may make him look like a monster, but he’ll always be Jack Swagger with the cheesy RATM theme and the “We The People” arm-to-chest taunt. I guess, if they had found another huge dude to have played this role, it could have been pretty great. I mean, Matanza, who lacks the size of Swagger: when he came into the picture, he absolutely dominated and destroyed everyone. He conquered Pentagon Dark, of all people. But it worked, because Jeff Cobb has an almost inhuman amount of ability and talent. Swagger has a cool gutwrench powerbomb, I suppose. And I’m not saying he just automatically cannot do anything else; he just hasn’t shown any possibility of doing more. He’s still WWE’s Jack Swagger.
Love that the Gauntlet made its way back, though.