Previously on the Over/Under on Lucha Underground: Jack Swagger, Sammy Guevara and “Big Bad Steve” teamed up with Famous B to immediately break up and attack each other. Also, Catrina thought she could just teleport into a cowboy taxidermist’s house and steal an enchanted gauntlet from a display unit without incident. Does she even watch these shows?
And now, the Over/Under on Lucha Underground season 4, episode 3, originally aired on June 27, 2018.
Jack Evans is the best, to wit: “Melissa, have you learned nothing from my tutelage?” And “No, dragons have wings and give you honor when you slay them, snakes are gross!” Hope Ricky doesn’t kill him with his doll.
Oh yeah, what else happened? My man Mil Muertes won a damn Grave Consequences match against Fenix! Finally. And it was great. I agree with Brandon that it got better after Crane left, and I’m glad Ivelisse got revenge and is back. However, I think her attack went on a bit too long and I wish one of the actual competitors had sealed Crane in the coffin. Like if she’d clocked him with a hammer and smacked him around and thrown him in the general direction of the coffin and Mil/Fenix had put him in and closed it instead of lying there doing nothing it would have felt like a bit less of an intrusion and she still could have had revenge. Minor quibble.
I think this was the first really good show, and I’m interested to see where they go with Catrina owning Fenix, Matanza getting powered up, and Cage/Pentagon. Also, XO was dynamite in the ring, loved that off the rope axe kick into a split on Jack’s throat.
I am such a sucker for moves where they build to something big and just end up being a simple strike. Seeing XO do that double springboard and just slapping Jack was a delight. And, because Jack is a douche, he does the same thing with an eye gouge. Beautifully done. Hadn’t heard of Sonny before this, but damn…dude’s awesome.
The post credits scene was also pretty great where we learned about the key finally. Super excited for where Matanza goes from here, hopefully eventually ripping Antonio’s fake voice box out so he sounds like a person.
In the “…Goddammit, Striker” moment of the week: Shortly after the main ends, Catrina is walking towards the casket with Fenix, and kinda pushes Mil away for a bit. She then kinda admires the casket, and good old Matt decides to intervene with “It’s like she’s seducing the casket”
HOW DO YOU SEDUCE A CASKET, MATT?!?!
I know right? They were both good decent announcers during the XO match and didn’t say any of the weird sex stuff they say during exotico matches with Escarlata. So I thought we’d be good. But then they go back to their old ways with Ivelisse saying they wouldn’t want to come home to her late or she’d hit them with something, and that she’s jilted by Crane. He beat her with a hammer and now she is beating him with a hammer guys! Call the action as if she was getting deserved revenge, not like this is an episode of “Married With Children” or whatever. Same with Catrina “seducing” a casket. Though, fair is fair, if anybody could find a way to seduce a casket, I’d go with an undead witch who looks like Catrina does.
Huh. No mention of The Monster Matanza braking the well established object that was introduced even before Season 1 Episode 1??
Antonio just revealed that THE KEY he gave to Matanza to destroy (while chained to the gd floor in the basement) had actually held the soul of his son!!
Breaking the key has unleashed the Monster on to the roster as an uninhibited GOD!! (With lovely accompanying hulk roars)
No biggie …
Hell yeah, I thought that was great. But there’s still something weird about Antonio being the new Dario, even though it’s still obviously Dario, but they’re really leaning in on the “Is he/Is he not?” about his death. It’s not as coherent as I would guess they’d hoped it be.
So, maybe I’m an outlier in this, and I totally accept that. It could just be my problem; I feel this weird disconnect with this season. Maybe it’s the editing, or the pacing, but I feel like it’s not where LU should be when it comes to a polished show.
Every episode after the first one has been progressively better, but there’s still this weird, lingering feeling that something is missing from the overall product. It could be intangible, and again, it could be just me, but still, it’s hard to shake.
Like the return of Cage, which should have been intense, came off as like it was expected, or not really that big of a deal. Ivelisse had a better reception, but even then, it wasn’t until she started really laying into Jeremiah Crane that it felt important and significant. I was super happy to see them both return (Cage and Ivelisse, I mean. Crane is… well, yeah), so I popped for them, but it didn’t feel like the show did. Or at least, it didn’t represent it well.
Grave Consequences started off slow, but man, when it picked up it was like LU of old. That’s when I was like loudly gasping, “OH SHIT.” It was pretty fun and bloody. How many masks is that for Fenix, now? I also really liked the weird dynamic between Mil Muertes and Catrina, where he did what she wanted him to do, victorious in a match as well, and sought her approval. But she denied him with prejudice, and it shook him enough that he retreated into the ring. Something peculiar about that, and that’s a good mystery to have.
That creepy doll is also interesting, but it’s very reminiscent of Marty Martinez’s family situation. Maybe there will be some crossover?
And Mantanza powering up to an unholy amount was and will be fantastic. There will be hell to pay for all of Cueto’s enemies…