The Over/Under On Lucha Underground Season 4 Episode 4: My Sacrifice

El Rey Network

Previously on the Over/Under on Lucha Underground: XO Lishus debuted, Ricky Mandel revealed that he got his creepy living doll from the Island of the Dolls in Mexico, and Matanza was finally given godhood by a mystical key (which we’ll get to in a second).

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow Brandon on Twitter.

Hit those share buttons! Make sure to spread the column around so people can share in our love of all things Lucha, and encourage folks to finally bite the bullet and watch the first two seasons on Netflix. It’s on Netflix. It’s the best Netflix show without a makeover montage song in the middle.

And now, the Over/Under on Lucha Underground season 4, episode 4, originally aired on July 4, 2018.