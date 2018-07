The Over/Under On Lucha Underground Season 4 Episode 7: Pie Hard

Previously on Lucha Underground: XO Lishus warmed up backstage with a fully choreographed Flashdance homage, Pentagon Dark retained the Lucha Underground Championship against Cage, and Mil Muertes was removed from the Gift of the Gods match via shifty battle royal.

And now, the Over/Under on Lucha Underground season 4, episode 7, originally aired on July 25, 2018.