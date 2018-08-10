El Rey Network

Previously on Lucha Underground: Vinnie Massaro and an innocent pizza boy just trying to get paid were sacrificed to the Gods. Plus, El Dragon Azteca Jr. became the Gift of the Gods Champion, and Mariposa talked Marty the Moth into being a thing again.

And now, the Over/Under on Lucha Underground season 4, episode 8, originally aired on August 1, 2018.