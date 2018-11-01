Previously on Lucha Underground: Season 4’s obsession with Jack Swagger continued, and Johnny Mundo was given a magical glove by a time traveler and his best friend, a dragon, so he can have a better chance of winning a sacrifice match against a janitor ninja turtle with the power of a God. One of those things is what I want out of my Lucha Underground.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow Brandon on Twitter.
Hit those share buttons! Make sure to spread the column around so people can share in our love of all things Lucha, and encourage folks to finally bite the bullet and watch the first two seasons on Netflix. It’s on Netflix. Watch it when you’re done watching Adam Sandler’s Bibbity Blobbity.
And now, the Over/Under on Lucha Underground season 4, episode 21, originally aired on October 31, 2018.
I prefer my Bullsyes to pretend to be Hawkeyes.
“definitely a depressing amount of Jack Swagger“
This is the understatement of the century
The ending scene felt like the 90’s catching the final shot of Walker Texas Ranger before RAW started, loved it!
A definite BEST to the photo at the top of the column.
If I have one wish for next season of Lucha Underground, it’s that Johnny and Taya move from supporting characters to main characters. Johnny’s been in that role before, but too often the Worldwide Underground has been more of the quirky supporting story, rather than THE story. And given how much time was sucked up by Swagger this season, I’d say they have plenty of time in a Season 5 to give them. They are so, so good and there feels like a ton of untapped potential with a (now-canon) husband and wife who are two of the best and most entertaining wrestlers on the show.