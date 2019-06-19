Madusa Thinks Her Era Of Women’s Wrestling Has Been Forgotten By WWE

WWE

The wrestler known as Madusa and Alundra Blayze spent many of her prime wrestling years working in companies where women’s wrestling was not a priority. As Blayze in WWF, she was the face of the revived women’s division in the early ’90s and feuded with Bull Nakano and Bertha Faye only for the division to be cut just as she started a feud with Aja Kong in 1995. (“I was pissed off when Vince let me go,” she told Fightful in a recent interview. “Why would he just let the women go and continue with just the men… Why did we get let go? I understood because Vince was going through a lot with IRS and steroid problems. He was trying to downsize. But why not let some guys go? Why the women?”)