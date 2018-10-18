A Ranked Review Of The Mae Young Classic, S2 E07: Hard Nox Life

Previously on the Mae Young Classic: Kaitlyn was eliminated right when we knew we wanted her to never leave us again, Tegan Nox battled a tablecloth, and Deonna taught us to fear one specific type of armbar.
As you probably noticed from the headline and/or my previous MYC reviews, I’m departing from our usual Best/Worst format for this column for something I’m calling a Ranked Review. Each MYC episode consists of four straight-up wrestling matches and almost nothing else for about an hour, and I’m going to talk about each match in worst-to-best order. As always, I welcome your thoughts on the format and rankings, as well as the rest of the review and the episode it talks about, in the comments section.
And now, my review of season 2, episode 7 of the Mae Young Classic, the tournament’s quarterfinals, from October 17, 2018.
I was also spoiled on Nox’s injury before the tournament aired, and while I hate spoilers in general I was kind of glad to know about it beforehand, because while the injury wasn’t graphic (thank god) it was still hard to watch. I’m surprised Nox moved on her leg as much as she did before having to end the match. Maybe now they’ll move that ramp back a bit because it was the bane of a couple women in last year’s tournament too. And kudos to Rhea – she backed off when she needed to, but never broke character.
I was hoping there would be more to the Purrazzo/Shirai match. I’ve seen Shirai before, so I know what she can do, but she has been underwhelming in the tournament so far. She is so wildly inconsistent with that moonsault. I’m hoping she turns it up soon, especially since she’s the most likely to win the whole tourney.