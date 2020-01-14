MLW

Major League Wrestling Has Signed With ICM Partners To Negotiate TV Deals

by: Twitter

There have been rumors going around that Major League Wrestling might be the next company to get a big TV deal. The indie promotion, which was founded in 2002 by Court Bauer, already has a weekly show, MLW Fusion, on BeIN Sports, but there are bigger and farther-reaching possibilities that seem attainable in the wake of things like AEW’s TNT signing.

Deadline reports that in pursuit of such possibilities, MLW has signed with ICM Partners, an agency that represents people in the worlds of entertainment and publishing. The idea is that ICM will assist MLW in navigating major deals with potential TV and streaming partners. Major League Wrestling has also launched MLW Studios, “a multi-platform media studio focusing on original scripted and non-scripted programming,” and ICM is well-positioned to help them with that as well.

While this isn’t as concrete as an actual TV deal would be, signing with such an agency does reflect the level of potential interest in MLW. Considering how much their viewership has grown since launching Fusion, as well as their deal with Lucha Libre AAA, it’s easy to imagine MLW emerging as the next major wrestling company on the national scene. And considering their name, it will sound pretty ironic when WWE guys start referring to them as “the minor leagues.”

