The Four Horsewomen of the MMA world’s WWE takeover is nearly upon us.

While Shayna Baszler was blitzing through the Mae Young Classic, her friends and former MMA standouts Ronda Rousey, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir were all seen ringside cheering he on.

Over the next few months, after Baszler lost in the Mae Young Classic finals, she’d ink a WWE deal and go on to win the NXT Women’s title. At the same time, Rousey made an impact of her own on the main roster, showing up at the Royal Rumble and eventually stealing the show at WrestleMania 34 against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.