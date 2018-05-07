Ronda Rousey’s ‘Four Horsewomen’ Teammates Have Reported To The WWE Performance Center

#Ronda Rousey
05.07.18 1 hour ago

YouTube

The Four Horsewomen of the MMA world’s WWE takeover is nearly upon us.

While Shayna Baszler was blitzing through the Mae Young Classic, her friends and former MMA standouts Ronda Rousey, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir were all seen ringside cheering he on.

Over the next few months, after Baszler lost in the Mae Young Classic finals, she’d ink a WWE deal and go on to win the NXT Women’s title. At the same time, Rousey made an impact of her own on the main roster, showing up at the Royal Rumble and eventually stealing the show at WrestleMania 34 against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ronda Rousey
TAGSFOUR HORSEWOMENJESSAMYN DUKEMARINA SHAFIRRONDA ROUSEYWWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 5 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 1 week ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 1 week ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP