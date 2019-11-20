The addition of NXT to WWE’s Survivor Series brand wars on November 24 has resulted in some changes to what fans might have expected to happen at NXT TakeOver: War Games on November 23. According to an announcement by WWE , a number one contender’s match for the NXT Championship will take place at War Games and Adam Cole will defend his title at Survivor Series the following night.

Adam Cole got some main roster exposure earlier this month when he defended his NXT Championship on Raw and Smackdown. He’ll make his third non-NXT defense at Survivor Series in one of three championship matches on the card along with Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio for the WWE Championship and Daniel Bryan vs. Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship.

The bad blood between @KillianDain, @PeteDunneYxB and @ArcherOfInfamy will boil over when they square off in a high-stakes Triple Threat Match at #NXTTakeOver: WarGames!https://t.co/FDw0VHY5lD — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 19, 2019

His challenger will also be from NXT and will be decided the previous night in a triple between Pete Dunne, Killian Dain, and Damian Priest. So far, that’s the fourth match announced for Saturday’s TakeOver: War Games along with Matt Riddle vs. Finn Balor, the men’s War Games match (The Undisputed Era vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominick Dijakovic, and a wrestler yet to be announced), and the women’s War Games match (Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, and Kay Lee Ray vs. Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, and Mia Yim.)

That means all the title holders on NXT are pulling double PPV duty this upcoming weekend – and that there’s a chance we could see The Undisputed Era stand victorious at the end of shows two nights in a row.