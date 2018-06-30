A Former WWE ‘Tough Enough’ Winner Has Died Of Brain Cancer

YouTube

Matt Cappotelli — the winner of season three of Tough Enough — died Friday at age 38 after a second battle with cancer. It was the former WWE champion’s second fight against brain cancer, and his death came a year after a brain surgery he had to stave off the disease.

Cappotelli’s wife, Lindsay, had been keeping fans updated about his health on Facebook and announced on Friday that the former WWE star had died.

Hey Team Capp…I’ve been struggling with what to say and how to say this, and I’ll probably end up rambling, but here goes. Today my love-my strong, sweet, beautiful love-took his last breath at 3:30 a.m. and went Home to be with Jesus…exactly one year after his brain surgery. You think you can be prepared for this when you know it’s coming, but you just can’t. The only person who’s comfort I want right now is the one who can’t give it to me. I miss him so much. I know where he is now is so much better, but it doesn’t change how much I miss him.

Cancer cut Cappotelli’s career short after just a few years when he was first diagnosed with the disease. Treatment for his brain cancer was successful, but in 2017 the family announced that it had returned in a more aggressive form.