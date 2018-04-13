A Revealing Documentary About Mauro Ranallo Is Coming To Showtime

04.13.18 1 hour ago

WWE commentator (and very excitable human being) Mauro Ranallo has had a pretty interesting run the past few years. He started as the play-by-play man on Smackdown in January 2016 and got paired up with Daniel Bryan to call the Cruiserweight Classic later that year, but by early 2017 had stepped away from WWE entirely, allegedly due to bullying from JBL.

Then, in the span of one week last June, Showtime boxing announced Ranallo would call the superfight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor and Ranallo himself announced he was returning to the fold as NXT’s play-by-play man. Not a bad week by anyone’s standards.

This whole time, though, Ranallo has been involved in another project — a feature-length documentary about his life. We first got word of the film in the pipeline last summer, when Ranallo himself teased it on Twitter:

