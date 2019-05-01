It’s been more than three weeks since WrestleMania 35 and the Monday Night Raw that came after it, which unsurprisingly had the most viewers of any Raw in 2019. Equally unsurprising, of course, is how unsustainable that momentum becomes as WrestleMania recedes further into the background and the weeks march on. WWE did their best to create further buzz with the Superstar Shake-Up, but that didn’t seem to excite fans all that much. This week, in fact, Raw viewership took a particular hit.
Monday’s WWE Raw Sunk To Its Lowest Viewership Of 2019
Elle Collins 05.01.19 16 mins ago
