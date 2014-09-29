Michael ‘PS’ Hayes Is So Concerned About Kids Praying In School, He Wrote A Song About It

Concerned citizen, Michael Hayes.
Oh, Michael Hayes – any story I’ve ever read about the man makes him sound like a fairly awful person, but on other hand, I find it strangely heartening that a guy who so totally doesn’t give a f*ck is still employed by WWE. Beneath the Twitter-obsessed, PG surface, a sketchy carnie heart still beats.
In the latest instance of the guy doing whatever the hell he wants, Michael “Pure Sexy” Hayes has released a new single called “Why Can’t The Children Pray in School?” Hoo boy. Here’s what Hayes had to say about the hot-button (10 years ago?) issue…
“If the kids want pray why stop them? This is America right? Let’s get to acting like it again!”
Can’t argue with that! Well, you can, quite easily and convincingly, but then Michael Hayes might bulldog you. Or make you look at him with his shirt off. Oh, and here’s the song’s amazing cover art, which appears to have been done by Jerry Lawler…
You can grab “Why Can’t the Children Pray in School?” from iTunes right here. Next time an unfunny friend makes a “Play Freebird!” joke, cue this song up, and when he looks confused, be all “You meant Fabulous Freebird Michael “PS” Hayes’ song about school prayer, right? Well, either way, we’re listening to all five minutes.”
Michael Hayes has more songs planned for the future, including one titled “I’m Gonna Drink ‘Til You Start Looking Good” which I assume is about Terry Gordy.
Almost…almost there.
Now, I never went to public school, but I assume that if I blessed myself and said a quick Hail Mary before the big test, I wouldn’t be immediately failed, suspended for a week, and denied any future letters of recommendation.
Why can’t children pray in public schools? Well, of course they can, Maggle! But silently, to themselves, to whomever they pray to, and for whatever reason. You know, the way prayer works. When did “prayer” all of a sudden take on the same meaning as standing up at a Billy Joel concert to belt out Piano Man in unison? That’s not how it works! That’s not how any of this works!
Shhhh. That makes too much sense. It doesn’t tell the story that Christians want to tell about how they are persecuted and their chosen politicians can’t be as heroic that way.
(Looks at banner picture)
“Parents, why wouldn’t you entrust the safety and future of your children to this man?”
Kids are allowed to pray in school. Openly. The administration or teachers can’t lead or allow a kid to lead the classroom in prayer. Just another example of someone not understanding the law. I would be willing to put everything I own down on a bet that if Hayes is ever fired he will claim his First Amendment rights were infringed on.
A more appropriate profile pic for an anti-Michael Hayes comment, there never was.
Praying in school sounds like a good idea. I don’t know about any other countries but over here in Ireland, schools hold an assembly hall where the principle leads the pupils into singing He’s got the whole world in his hands before praying.
Ireland does have a long history of religious harmony and tolerance…
So, Bray Wyatt is your principal?
I wish.
That photo of P.S. and Bam Bam is probably one of my all time favorite wrestling photos. I picture Buddy Roberts is on the other end of the phone having to listen to Gordy’s plea for help.
Pretty much any Terry Gordy picture is my favorite.
In Matthew 6:5 Jesus says, “And sayeth Andre the Giant to the Freebirds, thou art late for work, and thou art fired. Thou may protest, yet we shall see tomorrow who is here and who is not.”
That banner pic marks the first time I’ve been happy to see a Confederate flag.
Looks like I’m staying busy with Photoshop today.
Oh, nice. They made the black kid spraypaint the sign. Well done, Michael Progressive Shlub Hayes.
why does he look like he’s about to shoot heroin
Gordy looks so adorable in that photo.
Heard he’s going to remake the Nas song “Last Real Nigga Alive” as well.