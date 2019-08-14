Mick Foley Commented On Bray Wyatt’s Fiendish Use Of The Mandible Claw

08.14.19 1 min ago

WWE

When Bray Wyatt, in his new persona as the Fiend, first hit the Mandible Claw on Mick Foley at the Raw Reunion, everyone thought he was just doing the move to Foley because it was originally Foley’s move, fondly remembered from his days as Mankind. But when he went on to do it to Kurt Angle, and even to win his SummerSlam match against Finn Bálor, in became clear that the Mandible Claw belongs to the Fiend now. And that makes sense, it’s a creepy move that suits a monster, which is why Impact’s Su Yung has also been using it for years. Some retired wrestlers might object to this sort of thing, but Foley might be the nicest guy in wrestling, and he’s all about supporting the newer generation.

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSBRAY WYATTMICK FOLEYTHE MANDIBLE CLAWWWEWWE RAWWWE Raw Reunion
