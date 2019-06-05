Mick Foley Will Watch Wrestling With Fans Who Donate To Ashley Massaro’s Daughter

06.05.19 27 mins ago

WWE

Mick Foley has always seemed like one of the best guys in wrestling, ready to step up and be an ally to help those in need. He’s proving that once again by giving his time to the fundraiser that’s been started for the educational future of Ashley’s Massaro’s daughter Alexa. Since Ashley died unexpectedly last month, a group of women wrestlers has come together to look out for Alexa’s future, as well as be there for each other. Mick Foley was quick to join forces with them, as he explained yesterday on TMZ Live, although he makes clear that the women are the real heroes of this project.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSASHLEY MASSAROMICK FOLEYWWE
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP