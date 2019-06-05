Mick Foley Will Watch Wrestling With Fans Who Donate To Ashley Massaro’s Daughter

WWE

Mick Foley has always seemed like one of the best guys in wrestling, ready to step up and be an ally to help those in need. He’s proving that once again by giving his time to the fundraiser that’s been started for the educational future of Ashley’s Massaro’s daughter Alexa. Since Ashley died unexpectedly last month, a group of women wrestlers has come together to look out for Alexa’s future, as well as be there for each other. Mick Foley was quick to join forces with them, as he explained yesterday on TMZ Live, although he makes clear that the women are the real heroes of this project.