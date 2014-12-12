Mick Foley Stopped By ‘The Daily Show’ To Talk Fruitcake Competitions And Appreciating Santa

It’s almost Christmas, and no wrestler is more Christmas than Mick Foley. He’s worn Santa-themed attire for 350 straight days to promote his documentary I Am Santa Claus, recorded a Christmas album with Shooter Jennings and shows up on Raw to sell WWE merch in full costume alongside his popularly attractive elf daughter.
Foley continued that trend by wearing a frilly Santa shirt and Santa boots to his appearance on ‘The Daily Show.’ In the following clip Mick talks about attending fruitcake eating competitions, the proposed boycott of him by the League Of Santas (or whatever they’re called) and why you should have an appreciation for the “men who wear the red suit.”
It’s not as “wrestling” as his first appearance with John Oliver, but Mick Foley on your TV’s always a good thing.
As an added bonus, Stewart continued his adorable (and accurate) wrestling fandom with a spot-on impression of a fan favorite.
CAN HE HAVE SOME DECORUM, PLEASE?
…Where’s Noelle?
I can’t stress how much I loved I Am Santa Claus. Great documentary for any adult with a streak of the Christmas spirit. Gay Santa & Mick are the BEST.
I actually met him this past weekend at the International Fruit Cake eating competition (something I would have never went to, but Foley) He was pretty damn awesome, and even with the idea of Picketing Santa’s he stayed and met every single fan.
This is why I love Mick Foley, when most retired wrestlers start to go crazy they turn into drug addicts, violent criminals or televangelists, Mick just starts turning into Santa Clause.
Gave me a case of the ol’ warmnfuzzies.
(not overheated balls)