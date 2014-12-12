Mick Foley Stopped By ‘The Daily Show’ To Talk Fruitcake Competitions And Appreciating Santa

It’s almost Christmas, and no wrestler is more Christmas than Mick Foley. He’s worn Santa-themed attire for 350 straight days to promote his documentary I Am Santa Claus, recorded a Christmas album with Shooter Jennings and shows up on Raw to sell WWE merch in full costume alongside his popularly attractive elf daughter.

Foley continued that trend by wearing a frilly Santa shirt and Santa boots to his appearance on ‘The Daily Show.’ In the following clip Mick talks about attending fruitcake eating competitions, the proposed boycott of him by the League Of Santas (or whatever they’re called) and why you should have an appreciation for the “men who wear the red suit.”

It’s not as “wrestling” as his first appearance with John Oliver, but Mick Foley on your TV’s always a good thing.

As an added bonus, Stewart continued his adorable (and accurate) wrestling fandom with a spot-on impression of a fan favorite.

CAN HE HAVE SOME DECORUM, PLEASE?