Mick Foley Addressed The Rumor Of A WrestleMania 32 Appearance

WWE

WWE’s trying to fill 100,000 seats at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for WrestleMania 32 and a shocking percentage of main-event talent is injured, so they’re trying to get as many special guest stars as possible lined up for appearances. The Rock is confirmed, and we’ve heard rumors about roles for everyone from Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels to (groan) Hulk Hogan.

The latest WWE Hall of Famer to address a possible appearance on the show is Mick Foley. Foley’s more of a recurring guest than a surprise — he shows up in and out of Santa costume pretty much every year — but it’d be another big name for what’s attempting to be WWE’s biggest show ever. Here’s an excerpt from his interview with Sports Illustrated. I included the followup sentence because they make WrestleMania sound like a place you can visit in Skyrim.

Rumors are circulating that Foley will be part of WrestleMania 32, which would mark the Hardcore Legend’s first pay per view appearance since SummerSlam last August. “There is a rumor that I will be participating in the show,” said Foley. “I’m not sure how just yet, but I’ll try to add to the excitement of WrestleMania.” Foley noted the significance of wrestling at WrestleMania, as sublime performances at the hallowed event allows wrestlers the chance to become immortal.

So, what do you think? Is there a role for Mick Foley at WrestleMania 32 that would add to the excitement? The main event still needs a special guest referee, after all. Are we just gonna bring out Cactus Jack to have him eat crabs with Santino and the guy from Deadliest Catch?