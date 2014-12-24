Mick Foley’s Going Through Drive-Thrus As Santa And Handing Out Gifts Because He’s Awesome

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Mick Foley’s had a pretty great Christmas.

He’s worn Christmas-themed attire every day for the past 364-ish days to promote the documentary I Am Santa, recorded a Christmas album with Shooter Jennings, appeared as the good (read: not Ho Ho Hogan) Santa on episodes of WWE Raw and even stopped by ‘The Daily Show’ to tell Jon Stewart about Santa protests and fruitcake competitions.

To continue that holiday magic, Mick’s taken to going through Whataburger drive-thrus in full Santa character and handing out $100 tips. I don’t think anyone gets the Christmas spirit quite like Mick Foley.

Let’s ask the WWE Universe what they think about Mick’s generosity:

To confirm, nobody anywhere ever gets the Christmas spirit like Mick Foley.