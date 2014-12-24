Mick Foley’s Going Through Drive-Thrus As Santa And Handing Out Gifts Because He’s Awesome

Mick Foley’s had a pretty great Christmas.
He’s worn Christmas-themed attire every day for the past 364-ish days to promote the documentary I Am Santa, recorded a Christmas album with Shooter Jennings, appeared as the good (read: not Ho Ho Hogan) Santa on episodes of WWE Raw and even stopped by ‘The Daily Show’ to tell Jon Stewart about Santa protests and fruitcake competitions.
To continue that holiday magic, Mick’s taken to going through Whataburger drive-thrus in full Santa character and handing out $100 tips. I don’t think anyone gets the Christmas spirit quite like Mick Foley.
Let’s ask the WWE Universe what they think about Mick’s generosity:
To confirm, nobody anywhere ever gets the Christmas spirit like Mick Foley.
Mick Foley doesn’t get the spirit of Christmas. He is the living embodiment of the spirit of Christmas. Christmas made flesh.
He is Christmas. Not just the spirit. Baby Jesus Reincarnate = Mick Foley because….. wait for it…. wait for it…. FOLEY IS GOD!
I think the documentary was a cover, he accidentally knocked Tim Allen off a roof and Mick had to take his place as Santa. The Tim Allen 5 people are currently seeing on his ABC sitcom is actually an elf made robot.
Kris Kringle isn’t packing his sleigh with gifts right now. He’s clearing up his and his wife’s stuff so Mick Foley can go and take over the North Pole as Santa Claus.
My brain is just unable to feel any sort of appreciation for a video filmed in portrait.
+1